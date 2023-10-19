Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- One of the strangest and most mysterious traditions at New Hampshire's Plymouth State University made its return with two pumpkins impaled on the spires of a large clock tower.

Pumpkins have been placed on the twin spires of Rounds Tower, a large clock tower in the center of campus, every year since the 1970s, except for one year when work was being done on the structure's roof.

The decades-long tradition is the subject of much speculation on campus, but the people behind the annual pumpkin placement -- and their methods for doing so -- remain shrouded in mystery.

"Just how they get up there is a well-guarded secret, and conjuring the best, if far-fetched, tale on how it happens is a favorite campus past time," the university's website states.