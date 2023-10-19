Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 19, 2023 / 12:52 PM

Pumpkins impaled on university tower spires in mysterious annual tradition

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- One of the strangest and most mysterious traditions at New Hampshire's Plymouth State University made its return with two pumpkins impaled on the spires of a large clock tower.

Pumpkins have been placed on the twin spires of Rounds Tower, a large clock tower in the center of campus, every year since the 1970s, except for one year when work was being done on the structure's roof.

The decades-long tradition is the subject of much speculation on campus, but the people behind the annual pumpkin placement -- and their methods for doing so -- remain shrouded in mystery.

"Just how they get up there is a well-guarded secret, and conjuring the best, if far-fetched, tale on how it happens is a favorite campus past time," the university's website states.

Latest Headlines

Nearly 11-foot crocodile visits police station
Odd News // 15 minutes ago
Nearly 11-foot crocodile visits police station
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Police in South Africa had to call for backup when they found their station under siege by an unusual trespasser -- a nearly 11-foot crocodile.
6-foot, 3-inch steer at Oregon rescue might be world's tallest
Odd News // 1 hour ago
6-foot, 3-inch steer at Oregon rescue might be world's tallest
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- An Oregon animal sanctuary said a Holstein steer named Romeo might be the tallest in the world at 6 feet and 3 inches tall.
Firefighters use ladder, dog treats to rescue husky on ledge
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Firefighters use ladder, dog treats to rescue husky on ledge
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters in London used dog treats and a turntable ladders to rescue a husky found stranded on a window ledge.
New York sculpture pays tribute to sewer gator legend
Odd News // 20 hours ago
New York sculpture pays tribute to sewer gator legend
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A sculpture unveiled in New York's Union Square pays tribute to one of the city's most famous and enduring urban legends: an alligator in the sewer.
Swimming deer rescued 4 miles from shore in Alaska
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Swimming deer rescued 4 miles from shore in Alaska
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- State troopers in Alaska came to the rescue of two deer found struggling in the water 4 miles from the nearest shore.
Barbecue-crashing bear eats 10 burgers, drinks Diet Coke
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Barbecue-crashing bear eats 10 burgers, drinks Diet Coke
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A barbecue in Tennessee came to a premature end when a bear crashed the party and feasted on 10 burgers and a Diet Coke.
Kentucky Lottery player wins $1 million anniversary gift
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Kentucky Lottery player wins $1 million anniversary gift
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man who determined a lottery vending machine "didn't feel lucky" went to a customer service counter instead and won a $1 million anniversary gift from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Golfer has played 450 different courses in under a year, aims for 500
Odd News // 1 day ago
Golfer has played 450 different courses in under a year, aims for 500
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A Seattle man aiming to golf at 500 courses in one year has arrived at the 450 mark, beating the current Guinness World Record.
British university offering master's degree in 'magic and occult science'
Odd News // 1 day ago
British university offering master's degree in 'magic and occult science'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Britain's University of Exeter announced it will offer an unusual postgraduate degree next year for those seeking a master's degree in magic and occult science.
Google releases 'Frightgeist' list of top Halloween costume searches
Odd News // 1 day ago
Google releases 'Frightgeist' list of top Halloween costume searches
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Google's "Frightgeist" analysis of annual searches revealed this year's top Halloween costume is Barbie, marking the first time in three years that witch failed to take the top spot.
