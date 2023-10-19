Trending
Odd News
Oct. 19, 2023

Firefighters use ladder, dog treats to rescue husky on ledge

By Ben Hooper
A husky was rescued from a narrow ledge at a London home. Photo courtesy of the London Fire Brigade
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters in London used dog treats and a turntable ladders to rescue a husky found stranded on a window ledge.

The London Fire Brigade said crews responded to a home at which a dog was perched on a narrow ledge after apparently climbing out from a window and finding itself without enough space to turn around.

"When we arrived at the house, we initially requested the support of the RSPCA and a Metropolitan Police dog handler, but we could see the dog was whimpering and we were worried it was going to fall because the ledge was so narrow and it couldn't turn around to get back inside," firefighter Dan Poullais said in a news release.

Poullais said the team decided to use a turntable ladder with a cage at the end to attempt the rescue.

"Leading firefighter Nick Michael, who loves dogs, went up the ladder to complete the rescue armed with some dog treats that had been given by neighbors," Poullais said. "He managed to get a collar and lead onto the dog and safely brought it down to the ground, where it began to calm down."

He said the dog was home alone at the time of the rescue, but later was reunited with its owners.

"Neighbors said they think the window was only slightly ajar, and that the husky had managed to push the sash window up itself before climbing out," Poullais said.

"We were glad to help and the dog was safely returned to its owner when they returned home."

