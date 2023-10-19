Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- An Oregon animal sanctuary said a Holstein steer named Romeo might be the tallest in the world at 6 feet and 3 inches tall.

The Welcome Home Animal Sanctuary in Creswell said they decided to seek a Guinness World Records title for Romeo after hearing about the current record-holder, a 6-foot, 1-inch Massachusetts steer named Tommy.

Misty Moore, founder and operator of the sanctuary, said 6-year-old Romeo has lived at the facility since he was rescued from a veal crate at a dairy at the age of 10 days old.

"He was rescued from a lady who went to a dairy and she saw all the calves from the crates and was able to secure the release of five of them," Moore told KEZI-TV. "And once she got them from that dairy, she contacted the sanctuary and we were able to take Romeo and Milo."

Moore said the sanctuary is in the process of getting Romeo officially recognized as the world's tallest steer.