Oct. 18, 2023 / 5:00 PM

New York sculpture pays tribute to sewer gator legend

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A sculpture unveiled in New York's Union Square pays tribute to one of the city's most famous and enduring urban legends: an alligator in the sewer.

NYC Legend, a sculpture by Swedish artist Alexander Klingspor, was unveiled Tuesday in Union Square and depicts a massive alligator lurking in a New York City sewer.

Klingspor said the statue pays tribute to the enduring legend of a monster alligator living in the city's sewer, as well as to the resilience of the city itself.

The statue is more than 7 feet tall and weighs more than 3,000 pounds.

