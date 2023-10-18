Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A sculpture unveiled in New York's Union Square pays tribute to one of the city's most famous and enduring urban legends: an alligator in the sewer.

NYC Legend, a sculpture by Swedish artist Alexander Klingspor, was unveiled Tuesday in Union Square and depicts a massive alligator lurking in a New York City sewer.

Klingspor said the statue pays tribute to the enduring legend of a monster alligator living in the city's sewer, as well as to the resilience of the city itself.

The statue is more than 7 feet tall and weighs more than 3,000 pounds.