Oct. 18 (UPI) -- State troopers in Alaska came to the rescue of two deer found struggling in the water 4 miles from the nearest shore.

Justin Freeman, a spokesman for the Division of Alaska State Troopers, said wildlife troopers were returning to Ketchikan from Earnest Sound in the Clarence Strait when they spotted a pair of deer swimming nearby.

Freeman said the deer were struggling to swim against the current and were not headed in the direction of shore.

"Both deer ran into the side of the boat with their heads, indicating they wanted on board," Freeman told the Anchorage Daily News. "The deer quickly swam over to the troopers on the swim step and let the troopers remove them from the water and place them on the back deck."

Troopers shared a video of the rescue on Instagram.

Freeman said the deer were brought to shore, where the exhausted animals needed to rest for a few minutes before they were able to stand up and return to the wild.