Train carrying European parliament members accidentally visits Disneyland

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A French train carrying members of the European parliament and their teams to Strasbourg made an unplanned detour to Disneyland Paris due to a signaling error. The MEPs and their teams were en route from Brussels, Belgium, to Strasbourg for a plenary session on Monday when they looked out from the windows of the train and discovered they were between the Art of Marvel and Main Street USA at Marne-la-Vallée, the stop for Disneyland Paris.

SNCF Networks, France's national railway company, said the train ended up diverted to Disneyland due to a signaling error at the Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle TGV station.

Officials joked about the incident on social media.

"'When magic comes to life' -- will Disney's slogan soon be that of the European Parliament?" wrote Emmanuel Foulon, a member of the parliament's press team.

Dutch MEP Samira Rafaela posted a photo showing her standing with MEP Mohammed Chahim in the train's cafe car. She captioned the photo, "Team Disneyland."

"We are NOT a Mickey Mouse parliament," German MEP Daniel Freund joked.

SNCF said the unplanned detour only caused a 45-minute delay for the train, which safely arrived in Strasbourg.

