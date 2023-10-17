Train carrying European parliament members accidentally visits Disneyland

|Advertisement
SNCF Networks, France's national railway company, said the train ended up diverted to Disneyland due to a signaling error at the Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle TGV station.
Officials joked about the incident on social media.
"'When magic comes to life' -- will Disney's slogan soon be that of the European Parliament?" wrote Emmanuel Foulon, a member of the parliament's press team.
Dutch MEP Samira Rafaela posted a photo showing her standing with MEP Mohammed Chahim in the train's cafe car. She captioned the photo, "Team Disneyland."
"We are NOT a Mickey Mouse parliament," German MEP Daniel Freund joked.
SNCF said the unplanned detour only caused a 45-minute delay for the train, which safely arrived in Strasbourg.