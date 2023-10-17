Trending
Odd News
Oct. 17, 2023 / 12:37 PM

'Pepper X' is now the world's hottest chili pepper

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Carolina Reaper is no longer the hottest chili pepper in the world, after the same grower unveiled Pepper X.

Carolina Reapers average 1.64 million Scoville Heat Units, while Pepper X rates an average 2,693,000 SHU, a team at South Carolina's Winthrop University determined.

Jalapeño peppers typically come in at 3,000 to 8,000 SHU.

Guinness World Records announced Pepper X is now officially the world's hottest chili pepper.

Ed Currie, founder of Puckerbutt Pepper Company and creator of the Carolina Reaper pepper, unveiled Pepper X on popular YouTube channel First We Feast. He said it took about 10 years of breeding to develop the super hot pepper.

"When we started the cross, there were two peppers that I really loved the flavor of, but neither of them were gonna be hot enough for my tastes," he said in the video.

Pepper X is being kept proprietary for the moment, meaning pods and seeds will not be made commercially available. The public will be able to try the pepper through the release of Pepper X hot sauces.

