Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 16, 2023 / 9:11 AM

Water birds show off fantastic courtship dance

By Mohammed Kathrada, LatestSightings.com
Two Greater Crested Grebes do a courtship dance. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com
Two Greater Crested Grebes do a courtship dance. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Two Greater Crested Grebes surprised a photographer with an extremely rare courtship dance.

Twenty-eight-year-old Peter Martin, a self-employed photographer and nature enthusiast, had front-row seats to the amazing sighting from the comfort of the Malachite Bird Hide set in the Wilderness National Park along Langvlei Lake in South Africa.

Advertisement

"I arrived at the an extraordinary spectacle.

"Then the grebes glided closer to the hide. Seeing them up close was a rare sight, and I couldn't resist capturing their beauty on camera. Then, something truly magical happened."

In a mesmerizing sequence of events, the grebes began to engage in a captivating courtship dance. They raised their wings, puffed out their crests, and synchronized their head movements in perfect harmony. The birds swam swiftly towards each other, creating an unforgettable sight.

The pinnacle of this dance was when the grebes offered plant material to each other, dancing gracefully on the water's surface while rubbing their undersides together. Peter recalls, "It felt like a magical moment, and capturing it on camera was a huge bonus. What a treat!"

After this enchanting display, the grebes dropped their "plant offerings" and swam off together, side by side, towards the reeds.

Advertisement

"It was incredibly rare for me. I've seen many Greater Crested Grebes before, but this was my first time witnessing their courtship display in person. I've seen videos of such displays and always been in awe, so this was particularly special."

"To witness such remarkable moments, spend plenty of time in bird hides. Don't rush the experience. Observe the behavior of birds and wildlife, savor every moment, and exercise patience. Sometimes, the unexpected can happen when you least expect it."

Peter's remarkable experience didn't end there. He returned to the hide multiple times within a week of the initial sighting and observed the grebes engaging in similar courtship behavior. However, the magical dance he captured on camera remained a rare and unforgettable encounter.

This article originally appeared at LatestSightings.com.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Super seniors: 5 times senior citizens broke records
Odd News // 25 minutes ago
Super seniors: 5 times senior citizens broke records
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- From the racetracks to the open waters to high in the skies, senior citizens have been proving recently that you are never too old to make history -- or the odd news headlines.
Mass. great-grandma starts retirement with $1 million lottery prize
Odd News // 39 minutes ago
Mass. great-grandma starts retirement with $1 million lottery prize
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts great-grandmother plans to share with family her winnings from a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket she claimed days after retiring.
Dog trapped in deep cave for three days with a bear
Odd News // 2 days ago
Dog trapped in deep cave for three days with a bear
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A rope rescue team responded to a cave to rescue a dog trapped 40 feet down a narrow opening -- and they encountered a bear.
Minnesota angler's 10-pound, 14-ounce salmon breaks 53-year-old record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Minnesota angler's 10-pound, 14-ounce salmon breaks 53-year-old record
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said an angler on Lake Superior reeled in a 10-pound, 14-ounce coho salmon, breaking a 53-year-old state record.
12,952 cereal boxes topple like dominoes in Detroit
Odd News // 2 days ago
12,952 cereal boxes topple like dominoes in Detroit
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A nonprofit set up 12,952 cereal boxes in Detroit and toppled them like dominoes to break a Guinness World Record.
Missouri man wins $100,000 lottery prize on his birthday
Odd News // 2 days ago
Missouri man wins $100,000 lottery prize on his birthday
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A Missouri man ended up having a "pretty amazing birthday" when he won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Abandoned bathtub poses traffic hazard on British highway
Odd News // 2 days ago
Abandoned bathtub poses traffic hazard on British highway
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Police in England said multiple emergency calls came in reporting an unusual traffic hazard: a bathtub in the middle of the highway.
Bear breaks into Connecticut home, steals lasagna from the freezer
Odd News // 2 days ago
Bear breaks into Connecticut home, steals lasagna from the freezer
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Security cameras were rolling at a Connecticut home when a bear wandered inside, stole a lasagna from the freezer and climbed out a window.
Seattle woman amasses collection of 5,631 rubber ducks
Odd News // 2 days ago
Seattle woman amasses collection of 5,631 rubber ducks
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A Seattle woman with a collection of 5,631 rubber ducks said she originally intended to quit collecting with only seven of the toys.
Loose peacock becomes 'jailbird' in Georgia
Odd News // 2 days ago
Loose peacock becomes 'jailbird' in Georgia
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Georgia apprehended a peacock seen repeatedly running into traffic in Cherokee County.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

12,952 cereal boxes topple like dominoes in Detroit
12,952 cereal boxes topple like dominoes in Detroit
Dog trapped in deep cave for three days with a bear
Dog trapped in deep cave for three days with a bear
Bear breaks into Connecticut home, steals lasagna from the freezer
Bear breaks into Connecticut home, steals lasagna from the freezer
Illinois teacher's 53-year career earns world record
Illinois teacher's 53-year career earns world record
Maryland woman's dream leads her to $50,000 lottery prize
Maryland woman's dream leads her to $50,000 lottery prize
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement