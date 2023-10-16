Trending
Oct. 16, 2023 / 11:17 AM

Warning issued after possible mountain lion spotted in Pa.

By Casey Feindt
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A "large feline" was spotted in Lehigh County, Pa., according to police, igniting growing concerns that mountain lions may be making a comeback in the state.

The animal was initially captured on camera by a resident in Lower Macungie Township at 11:44 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release from Pennsylvania State Police.

Police determined the image captured a "large feline," that was "possibly a mountain lion," in the fields behind Hanover Drive.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission was contacted and advised of the situation. If the animal is seen, residents are asked to not approach it, and to contact the game commission at 610-926-3136.

The eastern cougar once inhabited the state, but were thought by experts to have left the area decades ago due to habitat loss and eradication programs.

However, as possible sightings become more common, many believe the so-called "ghost cats" (so-called for their hiding abilities) could be making a comeback.

Pennsylvania Game Commission Furbearer Biologist Thomas Keller told WTAJ there is no current breeding population in Pennsylvania, but there could be transient wild mountain lions passing through.

"We did see that in 2011. Not in Pennsylvania, but we saw that in Connecticut with a cat moving the whole way from South Dakota into Connecticut before being struck by a vehicle and killed," Keller told the news station.

