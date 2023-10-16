Susan Maxwell, a great-grandmother from Massachusetts, claims her $1 million prize on October 6. Photo courtesy of Massachusetts State Lottery

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts great-grandmother is starting her retirement with a bang after winning a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Susan Maxwell, of Arlington, retired Oct. 1 and came forward to claim her prize on Oct. 6.

She won the cash playing the "$15,000,000 Money Maker" scratch ticket game and opted for a single lump-sum payment of $650,000 before taxes.

Maxwell informed the lottery that her retirement was not a result of winning the lottery but rather because she felt it was the right time to retire.

She says she plans to share her winnings with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The store where Maxwell purchased her ticket, Arlington Convenience, located at 245 Massachusetts Ave., will be given a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning the "$15,000,000 Money Maker" are 1 in 3.09. Two of these top prizes were still unclaimed Monday. The tickets cost $30.