Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 16, 2023 / 10:06 AM

Mass. great-grandma starts retirement with $1 million lottery prize

By Casey Feindt
Susan Maxwell, a great-grandmother from Massachusetts, claims her $1 million prize on October 6. Photo courtesy of Massachusetts State Lottery
Susan Maxwell, a great-grandmother from Massachusetts, claims her $1 million prize on October 6. Photo courtesy of Massachusetts State Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts great-grandmother is starting her retirement with a bang after winning a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Susan Maxwell, of Arlington, retired Oct. 1 and came forward to claim her prize on Oct. 6.

Advertisement

She won the cash playing the "$15,000,000 Money Maker" scratch ticket game and opted for a single lump-sum payment of $650,000 before taxes.

Maxwell informed the lottery that her retirement was not a result of winning the lottery but rather because she felt it was the right time to retire.

She says she plans to share her winnings with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The store where Maxwell purchased her ticket, Arlington Convenience, located at 245 Massachusetts Ave., will be given a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning the "$15,000,000 Money Maker" are 1 in 3.09. Two of these top prizes were still unclaimed Monday. The tickets cost $30.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Super seniors: 5 times senior citizens broke records
Odd News // 20 minutes ago
Super seniors: 5 times senior citizens broke records
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- From the racetracks to the open waters to high in the skies, senior citizens have been proving recently that you are never too old to make history -- or the odd news headlines.
Water birds show off fantastic courtship dance
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Water birds show off fantastic courtship dance
Two Greater Crested Grebes surprised a photographer with an extremely rare courtship dance.
Dog trapped in deep cave for three days with a bear
Odd News // 2 days ago
Dog trapped in deep cave for three days with a bear
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A rope rescue team responded to a cave to rescue a dog trapped 40 feet down a narrow opening -- and they encountered a bear.
Minnesota angler's 10-pound, 14-ounce salmon breaks 53-year-old record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Minnesota angler's 10-pound, 14-ounce salmon breaks 53-year-old record
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said an angler on Lake Superior reeled in a 10-pound, 14-ounce coho salmon, breaking a 53-year-old state record.
12,952 cereal boxes topple like dominoes in Detroit
Odd News // 2 days ago
12,952 cereal boxes topple like dominoes in Detroit
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A nonprofit set up 12,952 cereal boxes in Detroit and toppled them like dominoes to break a Guinness World Record.
Missouri man wins $100,000 lottery prize on his birthday
Odd News // 2 days ago
Missouri man wins $100,000 lottery prize on his birthday
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A Missouri man ended up having a "pretty amazing birthday" when he won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Abandoned bathtub poses traffic hazard on British highway
Odd News // 2 days ago
Abandoned bathtub poses traffic hazard on British highway
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Police in England said multiple emergency calls came in reporting an unusual traffic hazard: a bathtub in the middle of the highway.
Bear breaks into Connecticut home, steals lasagna from the freezer
Odd News // 2 days ago
Bear breaks into Connecticut home, steals lasagna from the freezer
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Security cameras were rolling at a Connecticut home when a bear wandered inside, stole a lasagna from the freezer and climbed out a window.
Seattle woman amasses collection of 5,631 rubber ducks
Odd News // 2 days ago
Seattle woman amasses collection of 5,631 rubber ducks
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A Seattle woman with a collection of 5,631 rubber ducks said she originally intended to quit collecting with only seven of the toys.
Loose peacock becomes 'jailbird' in Georgia
Odd News // 2 days ago
Loose peacock becomes 'jailbird' in Georgia
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Georgia apprehended a peacock seen repeatedly running into traffic in Cherokee County.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

12,952 cereal boxes topple like dominoes in Detroit
12,952 cereal boxes topple like dominoes in Detroit
Dog trapped in deep cave for three days with a bear
Dog trapped in deep cave for three days with a bear
Bear breaks into Connecticut home, steals lasagna from the freezer
Bear breaks into Connecticut home, steals lasagna from the freezer
Illinois teacher's 53-year career earns world record
Illinois teacher's 53-year career earns world record
Maryland woman's dream leads her to $50,000 lottery prize
Maryland woman's dream leads her to $50,000 lottery prize
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement