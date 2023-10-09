Trending
Oct. 9, 2023 / 1:22 PM

Chair dangling from N.J. home becomes subject of fascination

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A small but dedicated fandom has formed in a New Jersey town for an unlikely local celebrity: a chair dangling from the top floor of an abandoned house.

The house, located on Route 47 in the unincorporated Dennisville community in Dennis Township, has become a source of local fascination thanks to the chair dangling from the top floor of the roofless structure.

A Facebook group called Chair Watch has amassed a following of about 8,000 people and offers daily updates on the minute movements of the precariously perched seat.

"One day it will come down but until then we all must drive by and look at the chair in all its mesmerizing glory," the group's description reads. "Why is it still there? How long can it last? Will it blow off before the entire house falls down? Is it nailed to the floor? Things we all want to know and don't want to know at the same time because it will ruin the fun. Watch the chair with us."

Group members are encouraging anyone who makes the pilgrimage to see the source of their fascination not to disturb the home or the chair, to ensure the ultimate fate of the seat does not suffer from outside interference.

