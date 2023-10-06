Trending
Odd News
Oct. 6, 2023 / 9:29 AM

Hungry crocodile gobbles up python in South African park

By Mohammed Kathrada, LatestSightings.com
A crocodile catches a python in Kruger National Park in South Africa. Photo by Gayle Erasmus/LastestSightings.com
1 of 3 | A crocodile catches a python in Kruger National Park in South Africa. Photo by Gayle Erasmus/LastestSightings.com

An unsuspecting python chose the wrong time to come and have a drink in Kruger National Park in South Africa, when out of nowhere, a super hungry crocodile shows up.

Gayle Erasmus witnessed the extraordinary event on the Sabie River Bridge just south of Lower Sabie. She shared her images and story with LatestSightings.com.

On Sept. 15, Gayle drove a short distance south of Lower Sabie to stop and enjoy the beautiful view from the low water bridge. This bridge is a favorite spot for many because it's so close to Lower Sabie, allowing you to stay there until just a few minutes before the gates close.

"We adore this bridge because there's always something fascinating to see," Gayle said. "That day, as we gazed around, a huge splash grabbed our attention. To our amazement, a crocodile had caught a python. We couldn't tell if it Latest Sightings.

