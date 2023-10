Michigan man Zach Birchmeier bought a Powerball ticket "on a whim" and ended up winning $2 million. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan man bought a Powerball ticket "on a whim" and scored a $2 million prize from the drawing. Zach Birchmeier of Fowler told Michigan Lottery officials he wasn't originally planning to buy a ticket for the Sept. 23 Powerball drawing. Advertisement

"I don't usually play Powerball, but I decided to buy a ticket on a whim while I was online," Birchmeier said. "After the drawing, I saw an email from the lottery with instructions on claiming my prize. When I logged in to my account and saw $2 million pending, I was in shock!"

Birchmeier said he plans to use his winnings to buy a house and make investments.

"You see this happen to other people, but you never think it will happen to you, so it all still feels surreal," he said.