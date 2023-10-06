Soggy chestnuts lead to controversy for World Conkers Championships

Organizers of the World Conkers Championships -- a game where horse chestnuts on laces are whacked against each other until one of them breaks -- said this year's chestnuts will be baked due to being too soft and squishy from severe weather. Photo by XCalPab/Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Organizers of the upcoming World Conkers Championships in England have raised controversy with a rules change to overcome a difficult issue: squishy chestnuts. Conkers is a traditional schoolyard game where each player drills a hole in a chestnut and strings it on a lace. The players then take turns hitting one another's chestnuts -- also known as conkers -- until one of them breaks.

"It's one of them mad British little pastimes," James Packer, chair of the World Conkers Championship's organizing committee, told The Wall Street Journal.

St. John Burkett, a member of the organizing committee and a spokesman for the competition, said the horse chestnuts traditionally used for the contest would be baked this year, a hardening process that is normally considered cheating in a game of conkers.

Burkett said the chestnuts harvested for this year's competition were found to be too soft and mushy as a result of severe weather causing them to fall from trees too early.

The decision to bake the chestnuts, which are provided by contest organizers, has proven controversial to some players, as well as organizers of other conkers contests who see hardening the chestnuts as heresy for the sport.

"We do not hold with the idea that there is a conker crisis," said Yanny Mac, organizer of the Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament. "I just checked my stash ... and conkers are emphatically not softer this year."

The World Conkers Championships is scheduled for Sunday in Northamptonshire.