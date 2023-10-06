Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 6, 2023 / 12:38 PM

Soggy chestnuts lead to controversy for World Conkers Championships

By Ben Hooper
Organizers of the World Conkers Championships -- a game where horse chestnuts on laces are whacked against each other until one of them breaks -- said this year's chestnuts will be baked due to being too soft and squishy from severe weather. Photo by XCalPab/Wikimedia Commons
Organizers of the World Conkers Championships -- a game where horse chestnuts on laces are whacked against each other until one of them breaks -- said this year's chestnuts will be baked due to being too soft and squishy from severe weather. Photo by XCalPab/Wikimedia Commons

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Organizers of the upcoming World Conkers Championships in England have raised controversy with a rules change to overcome a difficult issue: squishy chestnuts.

Conkers is a traditional schoolyard game where each player drills a hole in a chestnut and strings it on a lace. The players then take turns hitting one another's chestnuts -- also known as conkers -- until one of them breaks.

Advertisement

"It's one of them mad British little pastimes," James Packer, chair of the World Conkers Championship's organizing committee, told The Wall Street Journal.

St. John Burkett, a member of the organizing committee and a spokesman for the competition, said the horse chestnuts traditionally used for the contest would be baked this year, a hardening process that is normally considered cheating in a game of conkers.

Burkett said the chestnuts harvested for this year's competition were found to be too soft and mushy as a result of severe weather causing them to fall from trees too early.

The decision to bake the chestnuts, which are provided by contest organizers, has proven controversial to some players, as well as organizers of other conkers contests who see hardening the chestnuts as heresy for the sport.

Advertisement

"We do not hold with the idea that there is a conker crisis," said Yanny Mac, organizer of the Waveney Valley Conkers Tournament. "I just checked my stash ... and conkers are emphatically not softer this year."

The World Conkers Championships is scheduled for Sunday in Northamptonshire.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Momo the monkey safely captured in Indianapolis
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Momo the monkey safely captured in Indianapolis
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Momo the escaped monkey was captured in Indianapolis and transported to a local zoo to be examined by a veterinarian.
Hungry crocodile gobbles up python in South African park
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Hungry crocodile gobbles up python in South African park
An unsuspecting python chose the wrong time to come and have a drink in Kruger National Park in South Africa, when out of nowhere, a super hungry crocodile shows up.
Idaho man launches stomp rocket into target 104 feet away
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Idaho man launches stomp rocket into target 104 feet away
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- An Idaho man said six years of efforts culminated in his unofficially breaking the Guinness World Record for the farthest target hit with a pump-powered rocket.
Michigan woman turns $100 lottery win into $169,674 jackpot
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Michigan woman turns $100 lottery win into $169,674 jackpot
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman won $100 from a free play online lottery game and turned that prize into a $169,674 Fantasy 5 jackpot.
Customs officials seize giraffe poop from traveler at Minnesota airport
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Customs officials seize giraffe poop from traveler at Minnesota airport
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Customs officials in Minnesota seized a box of giraffe feces from a traveler who arrived from Kenya and said she planned to use the droppings to make a necklace.
Township trying to change street name after Harry Dick Road sign thefts
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Township trying to change street name after Harry Dick Road sign thefts
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- An Ontario township is in the process of figuring out how to change the name of its most famous street due to the frequent thefts of signs bearing the name Harry Dick Road.
World's largest charcuterie board assembled in Florida
Odd News // 23 hours ago
World's largest charcuterie board assembled in Florida
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida cheese delivery service broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a charcuterie board containing 769 pounds of qualifying ingredients.
Monkey on the loose in Indianapolis seen drinking beer
Odd News // 1 day ago
Monkey on the loose in Indianapolis seen drinking beer
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A monkey named Momo is on the loose in Indianapolis -- and one neighbor reported seeing the simian sipping a beer.
Georgia officer uses bolt cutters to free trapped deer
Odd News // 1 day ago
Georgia officer uses bolt cutters to free trapped deer
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A police officer in Georgia used a pair of bolt cutters to rescue a deer with its head stuck in a fence.
Connecticut artist aims for world record with chalk drawing
Odd News // 1 day ago
Connecticut artist aims for world record with chalk drawing
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman created what she believes to be the largest chalk mural created by a single person on the pavement outside her home.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Father and son's 20-loop Hot Wheels track breaks world record
Father and son's 20-loop Hot Wheels track breaks world record
Monkey on the loose in Indianapolis seen drinking beer
Monkey on the loose in Indianapolis seen drinking beer
Customs officials seize giraffe poop from traveler at Minnesota airport
Customs officials seize giraffe poop from traveler at Minnesota airport
World's largest charcuterie board assembled in Florida
World's largest charcuterie board assembled in Florida
Michigan woman turns $100 lottery win into $169,674 jackpot
Michigan woman turns $100 lottery win into $169,674 jackpot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement