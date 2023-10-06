Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Momo the escaped monkey was captured in Indianapolis and transported to a local zoo to be examined by a veterinarian.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department said Momo, a patas monkey, escaped from his home in the east side of the city Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. William Carter told a news conference that a 911 caller Thursday morning reported a monkey was trying to gain entry into her home, but Momo fled into the nearby woods once officers arrived.

The monkey was later tracked to an abandoned house, where police were able to shut Momo into a bathroom.

The brother of Momo's owner responded to the scene to help calm Momo and turn him over to animal care services.

Momo was taken to the Indianapolis Zoo for evaluation by a veterinary team.

Police said Momo's owner was being cited for the monkey chasing people out on the street in a menacing fashion. Carter said police have not found any evidence of the monkey biting or otherwise injuring anyone.

It was unclear whether Momo, who previously escaped his home for a short time in July, would be returned to his owner.

Monkeys are legal to keep as pets in the city.