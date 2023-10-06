View this post on Instagram

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Delaware sand an angler reeled in a 53-pound blue catfish -- breaking a state record that stood for less than a month.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's Division of Wildlife said Bridgeville resident Sydney McBrook caught the colossal catfish in the Nanticoke River.

Advertisement

The department said the catfish broke a state record set just 20 days earlier by a 48-pound catfish.

McBrook's catch measured 46.5 inches long, making it the largest freshwater fish caught in Delaware since the state began keeping recreational fishing records.