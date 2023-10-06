Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 6, 2023 / 4:48 PM

Delaware man reels in 53-pound blue catfish

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Delaware sand an angler reeled in a 53-pound blue catfish -- breaking a state record that stood for less than a month.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's Division of Wildlife said Bridgeville resident Sydney McBrook caught the colossal catfish in the Nanticoke River.

Advertisement

The department said the catfish broke a state record set just 20 days earlier by a 48-pound catfish.

McBrook's catch measured 46.5 inches long, making it the largest freshwater fish caught in Delaware since the state began keeping recreational fishing records.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Michigan man bought $2M Powerball ticket 'on a whim'
Odd News // 45 minutes ago
Michigan man bought $2M Powerball ticket 'on a whim'
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan man bought a Powerball ticket "on a whim" and scored a $2 million prize from the drawing.
Teenager's playing card structure breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Teenager's playing card structure breaks Guinness World Record
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old from India spent 41 days using playing cards to build replicas of four buildings from his home city of Kolkata, breaking a Guinness World Record in the process.
Bear climbs onto sailboat in Florida harbor
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Bear climbs onto sailboat in Florida harbor
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A black bear paid a visit to a Florida harbor and was caught on camera exploring the deck of a sailboat.
Soggy chestnuts lead to controversy for World Conkers Championships
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Soggy chestnuts lead to controversy for World Conkers Championships
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Organizers of the upcoming World Conkers Championships in England have raised controversy with a rules change to overcome a difficult issue: squishy chestnuts.
Momo the monkey safely captured in Indianapolis
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Momo the monkey safely captured in Indianapolis
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Momo the escaped monkey was captured in Indianapolis and transported to a local zoo to be examined by a veterinarian.
Hungry crocodile gobbles up python in South African park
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Hungry crocodile gobbles up python in South African park
An unsuspecting python chose the wrong time to come and have a drink in Kruger National Park in South Africa, when out of nowhere, a super hungry crocodile shows up.
Idaho man launches stomp rocket into target 104 feet away
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man launches stomp rocket into target 104 feet away
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- An Idaho man said six years of efforts culminated in his unofficially breaking the Guinness World Record for the farthest target hit with a pump-powered rocket.
Michigan woman turns $100 lottery win into $169,674 jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan woman turns $100 lottery win into $169,674 jackpot
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman won $100 from a free play online lottery game and turned that prize into a $169,674 Fantasy 5 jackpot.
Customs officials seize giraffe poop from traveler at Minnesota airport
Odd News // 1 day ago
Customs officials seize giraffe poop from traveler at Minnesota airport
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Customs officials in Minnesota seized a box of giraffe feces from a traveler who arrived from Kenya and said she planned to use the droppings to make a necklace.
Township trying to change street name after Harry Dick Road sign thefts
Odd News // 1 day ago
Township trying to change street name after Harry Dick Road sign thefts
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- An Ontario township is in the process of figuring out how to change the name of its most famous street due to the frequent thefts of signs bearing the name Harry Dick Road.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Father and son's 20-loop Hot Wheels track breaks world record
Father and son's 20-loop Hot Wheels track breaks world record
Hungry crocodile gobbles up python in South African park
Hungry crocodile gobbles up python in South African park
Monkey on the loose in Indianapolis seen drinking beer
Monkey on the loose in Indianapolis seen drinking beer
Customs officials seize giraffe poop from traveler at Minnesota airport
Customs officials seize giraffe poop from traveler at Minnesota airport
Michigan woman turns $100 lottery win into $169,674 jackpot
Michigan woman turns $100 lottery win into $169,674 jackpot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement