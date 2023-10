A wallet stuffed with $10,000 worth of U.S. dollars and Euros was returned to its owner after being lost at a train station in Israel. Photo by pprasantasahooo/Pixabay.com

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A wallet containing $10,000 worth of U.S. and European currency was returned to a grateful passenger by Israel Railway employees after being left behind at a station. Railway officials said the passenger realized his wallet was missing after taking a train from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Tel Aviv's Savidor Central Station. Advertisement

The passenger alerted the station's shift manager, Manny Netani, who contacted the airport's train station.

Railway workers searched for the wallet, but it wasn't found until 12 hours later, when it was spotted by a worker assisting a disabled passenger.

The wallet, still full of U.S. dollars and Euros, was soon placed back in the hands of its owner.