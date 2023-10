Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- An Oregon man and his 5-year-old son broke a world record by assembling a Hot Wheels toy car track with 20 loop-the-loops.

Chase Lane said he and his son, Gavin, decided to take on the record for most loop-the-loops in a Hot Wheels track (supported) after seeing a social media post about the previous record-holders, Tim Trevitt and Mason Gonzales, who built a track with 19 loop-the-loops.

Advertisement

"I had family pitch in to buy the rest of the loops we needed. I knew it would be a fun thing for us to do together," Lane told Guinness World Records.

The father and son used cardboard and tape to support their track, which they set up on a set of outdoor stairs in Grants Pass.

"The whole thing took about six hours," Lane said.

The duo celebrated after a Hot Wheels car successfully made the journey down the track, looping 20 times.

"We feel great, everyone is amazed that we made the effort and took the time to do this. No one we know has completed or attempted a record," Lane said.