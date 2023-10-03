Husband's lottery ticket gift to wife earns a $50,000 prize

|Advertisement
Figueroa didn't find any big wins, but he decided to buy a few scratch-off tickets to give to his wife, Maria, 41.
Maria took a break from cooking to scratch off her tickets and discovered a $20 $50,000 Cash scratch-off appeared to be a winner, so she called for Elio to double-check.
"She definitely matched the winning number," Elio said. "But as I scratched the prize underneath, there were more and more zeros."
The couple initially thought they had a $5,000 ticket, but soon discovered it was worth $50,000.
"We were all so happy," Maria said. "I can't believe he brought home a $50,000 win!"
The winners said they plan to put their winnings toward a down payment on a new home for their family.