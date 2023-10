Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A miniature horse escaped from its owner's home in North Carolina and was found snacking on plants outside neighbors' homes.

The Durham Police Department posted a photo to Facebook showing the small equine found wandering loose in the Britt Street area.

Advertisement

"Is this your horse? This little one decided to horse around the 3600-blk of Britt Street this morning snacking at houses," the post said.

Police said they were later able to find the horse's owner and return the animal to its home.