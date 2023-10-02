Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A skydiving business in Chicago said it is seeking to have a 104-year-old jumper recognized as the oldest person to go tandem skydiving.

Skydive Chicago said Dorothy Hoffner, 104, took a tandem jump Sunday in Ottawa, Ill., unofficially breaking the record set by 103-year-old Swedish skydiver Ruth Larsson in 2022.

Skydive Chicago shared a video to Facebook showing Hoffner and her tandem partner being greeted in the landing zone by a cheering crowd.

The business said it is submitting evidence of Hoffner's attempt to Guinness World Records for official recognition.

Hoffner previously went skydiving to celebrate turning 100 years old.