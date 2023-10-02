Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A skydiving business in Chicago said it is seeking to have a 104-year-old jumper recognized as the oldest person to go tandem skydiving. Skydive Chicago said Dorothy Hoffner, 104, took a tandem jump Sunday in Ottawa, Ill., unofficially breaking the record set by 103-year-old Swedish skydiver Ruth Larsson in 2022. Advertisement Skydive Chicago shared a video to Facebook showing Hoffner and her tandem partner being greeted in the landing zone by a cheering crowd. The business said it is submitting evidence of Hoffner's attempt to Guinness World Records for official recognition. Hoffner previously went skydiving to celebrate turning 100 years old. Read More 45-year-old Colorado man breaks chin-up world record Stranded dolphins rescued from shallow river in Massachusetts Survey crew lands massive stingray in the Long Island Sound