The department announced Tiger-Lily's birthday party will be held Saturday at the Scenic Overlook parking lot of MDC's Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area in Branson.
MDC Interpretive Center Manager Alison Bleich said Tiger-Lily is now nearly 5 feet long.
"Both heads want to eat, but they only have one esophagus," Bleich said in the birthday party announcement. "We put a small cup over one head while the other eats, then switch. Otherwise, both would be trying to grab the same mouse."