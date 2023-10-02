The Missouri Department of Conservation announced it will hold a party Saturday to celebrate the sixth birthday of a two-headed snake named Tiger-Lily. Photo courtesy of the Missouri Department of Conservation

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation announced it will hold a sixth birthday party for one of its rarest animals: a two-headed snake. The female two-headed western ratsnake, named Tiger-Lily, was found by a family in Stone County in autumn 2017 and was donated to the Department of Conservation's Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center. Advertisement

The department announced Tiger-Lily's birthday party will be held Saturday at the Scenic Overlook parking lot of MDC's Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area in Branson.

MDC Interpretive Center Manager Alison Bleich said Tiger-Lily is now nearly 5 feet long.

"Both heads want to eat, but they only have one esophagus," Bleich said in the birthday party announcement. "We put a small cup over one head while the other eats, then switch. Otherwise, both would be trying to grab the same mouse."