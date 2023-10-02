Trending
Odd News
Oct. 2, 2023 / 1:24 PM

$2,000 sculpture bought for $39.99 at Alabama thrift store

By Ben Hooper
A sculpture by Alabama artist Frank Fleming was purchased for $39.99 at a thrift store and is now being auctioned with an opening bid of $2,000. Photo courtesy of the Birmingham Zoo
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A shopper at a Goodwill thrift store in Alabama bought a flower sculpture for $39.99 that is now being put up for auction with a starting price of $2,000.

Shannon Manthey said she was at the thrift store on Green Springs Highway in Birmingham when she spotted the sculpture of a magnolia flower and branch that she immediately recognized as the work of Frank Fleming, the artist who created Birmingham's Storyteller Fountain.

She found the piece was signed by Fleming, who died in 2018.

Manthey bought the sculpture for $39.99, but she said she was sure it was worth far more.

She decided to donate the piece to the Birmingham Zoo's annual gala auction.

"This unique sculpture with a rich green patina captures the magnolia flower in full bloom," the auction description reads. "Fleming primarily worked with bronze, a material that allowed him to capture the fine details of his subjects while also ensuring the longevity of his sculptures."

Bidding for the sculpture starts at $2,000. Bidding closes Oct. 5.

