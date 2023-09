Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Connecticut said a survey crew caught a massive 400-pound roughtail stingray in the Long Island Sound.

Connecticut Fish and Wildlife said in a Facebook post that the Long Island Sound Trawl Survey crew hauled the massive ray out of the water and discovered it measured over 6 feet long and 5 feet wide.

The crew estimated the stingray weighed about 400 pounds.

"These gentle giants are found along the Atlantic coast from New England to Florida but are relatively rare in Long Island Sound," the post said.

The stingray was returned to the water after being measured.