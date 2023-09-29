Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 29, 2023 / 4:14 PM

Stranded dolphins rescued from shallow river in Massachusetts

By Ben Hooper
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in Massachusetts rescued and released two dolphins found stranded in the shallow waters at the mouth of the Herring River.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare said its teams received reports about 9 a.m. Thursday that dolphins had been spotted swimming near the mouth of the river in Wellfleet.

The teams arrived and found two dolphins stranded in the shallow part of the river.

The rescuers attempted to lead the dolphins to deeper waters when higher tides came in, but their efforts were unsuccessful and they ultimately decided to use a dolphin rescue vehicle to pull the marine mammals out of the water.

The dolphins were transported to Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown and returned to the water.

The IFAW said it will continue to monitor the dolphins for the next few days using temporary satellite tracking tags.

