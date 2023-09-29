Colorado man Frank Sagona performed 1,010 chin-ups in one hour to break a 12-year-old Guinness World Record. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A 45-year-old dad from Colorado put his physical training to the test by breaking the Guinness World Record for the most chin-ups in one hour. Frank Sagona performed 1,010 chin-ups in the allowed time, breaking Stephen Hyland's record of 993, which has stood since 2011. Advertisement

"This is the ultimate test of strength and mind over matter," Sagona told Guinness World Records.

He said his attempt was made extra challenging by a muscle strain in his back the day before his official attempt.

"I felt out of breath until the 44-minute mark. I then started feeling like I could actually do it," he said. "My injury slowed my chin ups down. I actually vomited right after the event."

Sagona dedicated his record to his friend, Mike Roumph, who helped him start training for the record three years ago but died before he could see the hard work pay off.

"This record was not only for me, but for Mike's memory," he said.