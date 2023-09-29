|Advertisement
"This is the ultimate test of strength and mind over matter," Sagona told Guinness World Records.
He said his attempt was made extra challenging by a muscle strain in his back the day before his official attempt.
"I felt out of breath until the 44-minute mark. I then started feeling like I could actually do it," he said. "My injury slowed my chin ups down. I actually vomited right after the event."
Sagona dedicated his record to his friend, Mike Roumph, who helped him start training for the record three years ago but died before he could see the hard work pay off.
"This record was not only for me, but for Mike's memory," he said.