Sept. 14, 2023 / 11:12 AM

Police chase loose lemur through Missouri neighborhood

By Ben Hooper
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri responded to a call about an exotic animal in the road and arrived to find a lemur running loose through a neighborhood.

The Springfield Police Department said two officers responded to a report of a loose lemur in the Kimbrough and Woodland area and ended up in a foot pursuit with the small primate.

Police said the officers got some help from a "couple kind citizens" and were able to corner the lemur and wrap it in a blanket.

The department was able to identify the owners of the lemur.

"Unfortunately, city ordinance prohibits having wild animals, which includes lemurs, as pets in the city limits," police wrote on Facebook. "This little guy's owners did end up surrendering it to animal control. The lemur has been connected to a local wildlife rescue agency where they will continue to be well cared for and loved!"

