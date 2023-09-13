Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 13, 2023 / 11:31 AM

Distillery spill floods streets of Portuguese town with wine

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The streets of a Portuguese town ran red when two vats at a local distillery burst and released nearly 600,000 gallons of wine.

Photos and videos captured by witnesses show the red wine flowing through the streets of São Lourenço do Bairro, Anadia, after the vats burst at the Destilaria Levira.

Advertisement

There were no injuries reported from the spill, but at least one cellar was said to have been flooded with wine. The distillery apologized for any damage caused to property.

"We assume full responsibility for the costs associated with cleaning and repairing the damage, having teams do so immediately," officials wrote on Facebook. "We are committed to resolving this situation as quickly as possible."

Local firefighters collected much of the escaped liquid and took it to a wastewater treatment plant.

Pedro Carvalho, chief executive of the distillery, said nearly 600,000 gallons of wine flowed out of the facility over the course of about an hour. He said the first vat burst due to a structural failure and the force of the released wine caused the second vat to be knocked over.

He told The New York Times he does not expect there to be a lingering smell on the town's streets because it was "good quality wine."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sunken steer hoisted out of sinkhole
Odd News // 7 minutes ago
Sunken steer hoisted out of sinkhole
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A steer that fell down a sinkhole in England was hoisted the safety backside-first with the use of some heavy equipment.
Texas deputies round up a pair of pint-sized loose goats
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Texas deputies round up a pair of pint-sized loose goats
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A pair of Texas deputies responded to an unusual loose animal report and ended up rounding up a pair of small goats.
Office chair base crashes into family's windshield on Utah highway
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Office chair base crashes into family's windshield on Utah highway
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Utah family's dashboard camera captured the moment the base of an office chair crashed into their windshield on the highway.
Maryland man collects a second $50,000 lottery prize using the same numbers
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Maryland man collects a second $50,000 lottery prize using the same numbers
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player won his second $50,000 Bonus Match 5 jackpot using the same set of numbers.
Wildlife officers wrangle alligator in East Tennessee
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Wildlife officers wrangle alligator in East Tennessee
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said officers responded to a "surprising call" to capture a non-native animal: a 4-foot alligator.
Electronic construction sign displays profanity in Houston
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Electronic construction sign displays profanity in Houston
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Public works officials in Houston said they do not know how an electronic construction sign came to display a profane message.
S.C. troopers remove slithering stowaway from woman's car
Odd News // 23 hours ago
S.C. troopers remove slithering stowaway from woman's car
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman pulled over to the side of a highway and called for help when she spotted a stowaway on the floorboards of her car -- a snake.
Mysterious yellow line appears on 23 miles of Florida highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mysterious yellow line appears on 23 miles of Florida highway
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Drivers on a stretch of highway in the Jacksonville, Fla., area reported a mysterious yellow line weaving through lanes, and officials said they are still trying to determine its origins.
Loose emu captured after more than two weeks in Massachusetts
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose emu captured after more than two weeks in Massachusetts
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts wrangled an escaped emu after the bird was on the loose for over two weeks.
Piglet falls from transport truck on Ohio highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Piglet falls from transport truck on Ohio highway
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A piglet that fell from a transport truck on an Ohio highway was rescued by police and will have a new permanent home.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cockatoo breaks speed record on tiny scooter
Cockatoo breaks speed record on tiny scooter
Hyena runs for its life from cheetah in South African wild
Hyena runs for its life from cheetah in South African wild
Electronic construction sign displays profanity in Houston
Electronic construction sign displays profanity in Houston
Mysterious yellow line appears on 23 miles of Florida highway
Mysterious yellow line appears on 23 miles of Florida highway
Loose emu captured after more than two weeks in Massachusetts
Loose emu captured after more than two weeks in Massachusetts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement