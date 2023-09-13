Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 13, 2023 / 4:16 PM

License plate number earns Maryland woman a $50,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland woman won a $50,000 lottery prize by using her license plate digits to play Pick 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Maryland woman won a $50,000 lottery prize by using her license plate digits to play Pick 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who ended up with a license plate number she didn't like used those same digits to play the lottery and won $50,000.

The 50-year-old Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials she got a license plate a few years ago with the number 91104, and she attempted to change it, but ultimately decided it was less hassle to just keep it.

Advertisement

The woman said the number then seemed to follow her.

"It kept appearing everywhere," she said. "I saw it on paperwork at my job, on other car tags, on TV, everywhere."

The player decided to see if the number was lucky and used it to buy a ticket for the Sunday evening Pick 5 lottery drawing from Jack's Fine Food on Kenwood Avenue in Baltimore.

The woman's husband checked the numbers after the drawing and told her she had won $50,000.

"I just started crying," the winner recalled. "I really never thought it would actually come out."

The woman's husband was equally elated.

"It could not have come at a better time," he said.

The couple said the winnings will go toward paying off bills and boosting their savings.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Loose snake captured in baggage claim area at California airport
Odd News // 19 minutes ago
Loose snake captured in baggage claim area at California airport
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Officials at San Jose Mineta International Airport said a snake caught on camera in a baggage claim area was safely captured and relocated Wednesday.
Bear breaks into California home, raids fridge
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Bear breaks into California home, raids fridge
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A California woman arrived at her home early Wednesday to discover a bear had broken in and raided the refrigerator.
National Toy Hall of Fame finalists include Ken, Ninja Turtles
Odd News // 3 hours ago
National Toy Hall of Fame finalists include Ken, Ninja Turtles
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The National Toy Hall of Fame announced its 12 finalists for 2023 induction, including baseball cards, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Battleship and Ken.
Sunken steer hoisted out of sinkhole
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Sunken steer hoisted out of sinkhole
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A steer that fell down a sinkhole in England was hoisted the safety backside-first with the use of some heavy equipment.
Distillery spill floods streets of Portuguese town with wine
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Distillery spill floods streets of Portuguese town with wine
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The streets of a Portuguese town ran red when two vats at a local distillery burst and released nearly 600,000 gallons of wine.
Texas deputies round up a pair of pint-sized loose goats
Odd News // 1 day ago
Texas deputies round up a pair of pint-sized loose goats
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A pair of Texas deputies responded to an unusual loose animal report and ended up rounding up a pair of small goats.
Office chair base crashes into family's windshield on Utah highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Office chair base crashes into family's windshield on Utah highway
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Utah family's dashboard camera captured the moment the base of an office chair crashed into their windshield on the highway.
Maryland man collects a second $50,000 lottery prize using the same numbers
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland man collects a second $50,000 lottery prize using the same numbers
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player won his second $50,000 Bonus Match 5 jackpot using the same set of numbers.
Wildlife officers wrangle alligator in East Tennessee
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wildlife officers wrangle alligator in East Tennessee
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said officers responded to a "surprising call" to capture a non-native animal: a 4-foot alligator.
Electronic construction sign displays profanity in Houston
Odd News // 1 day ago
Electronic construction sign displays profanity in Houston
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Public works officials in Houston said they do not know how an electronic construction sign came to display a profane message.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Electronic construction sign displays profanity in Houston
Electronic construction sign displays profanity in Houston
Hyena runs for its life from cheetah in South African wild
Hyena runs for its life from cheetah in South African wild
Cockatoo breaks speed record on tiny scooter
Cockatoo breaks speed record on tiny scooter
Mysterious yellow line appears on 23 miles of Florida highway
Mysterious yellow line appears on 23 miles of Florida highway
Loose emu captured after more than two weeks in Massachusetts
Loose emu captured after more than two weeks in Massachusetts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement