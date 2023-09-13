Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 13, 2023 / 11:54 AM

Sunken steer hoisted out of sinkhole

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A steer that fell down a sinkhole in England was hoisted the safety backside-first with the use of some heavy equipment.

Witton Castle Country Park in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, said staff worked together with a local farmer when the steer was found to have fallen into a deep sinkhole.

Advertisement

The rescuers attached straps to the bovine's rear legs and it was hoisted out of the hole backside-first.

The park said in a Facebook post that the steer is "now absolutely fine in the field with his pals."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Distillery spill floods streets of Portuguese town with wine
Odd News // 25 minutes ago
Distillery spill floods streets of Portuguese town with wine
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The streets of a Portuguese town ran red when two vats at a local distillery burst and released nearly 600,000 gallons of wine.
Texas deputies round up a pair of pint-sized loose goats
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Texas deputies round up a pair of pint-sized loose goats
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A pair of Texas deputies responded to an unusual loose animal report and ended up rounding up a pair of small goats.
Office chair base crashes into family's windshield on Utah highway
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Office chair base crashes into family's windshield on Utah highway
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Utah family's dashboard camera captured the moment the base of an office chair crashed into their windshield on the highway.
Maryland man collects a second $50,000 lottery prize using the same numbers
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Maryland man collects a second $50,000 lottery prize using the same numbers
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player won his second $50,000 Bonus Match 5 jackpot using the same set of numbers.
Wildlife officers wrangle alligator in East Tennessee
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Wildlife officers wrangle alligator in East Tennessee
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said officers responded to a "surprising call" to capture a non-native animal: a 4-foot alligator.
Electronic construction sign displays profanity in Houston
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Electronic construction sign displays profanity in Houston
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Public works officials in Houston said they do not know how an electronic construction sign came to display a profane message.
S.C. troopers remove slithering stowaway from woman's car
Odd News // 23 hours ago
S.C. troopers remove slithering stowaway from woman's car
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman pulled over to the side of a highway and called for help when she spotted a stowaway on the floorboards of her car -- a snake.
Mysterious yellow line appears on 23 miles of Florida highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mysterious yellow line appears on 23 miles of Florida highway
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Drivers on a stretch of highway in the Jacksonville, Fla., area reported a mysterious yellow line weaving through lanes, and officials said they are still trying to determine its origins.
Loose emu captured after more than two weeks in Massachusetts
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose emu captured after more than two weeks in Massachusetts
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts wrangled an escaped emu after the bird was on the loose for over two weeks.
Piglet falls from transport truck on Ohio highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Piglet falls from transport truck on Ohio highway
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A piglet that fell from a transport truck on an Ohio highway was rescued by police and will have a new permanent home.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cockatoo breaks speed record on tiny scooter
Cockatoo breaks speed record on tiny scooter
Hyena runs for its life from cheetah in South African wild
Hyena runs for its life from cheetah in South African wild
Electronic construction sign displays profanity in Houston
Electronic construction sign displays profanity in Houston
Mysterious yellow line appears on 23 miles of Florida highway
Mysterious yellow line appears on 23 miles of Florida highway
Loose emu captured after more than two weeks in Massachusetts
Loose emu captured after more than two weeks in Massachusetts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement