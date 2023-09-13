Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A steer that fell down a sinkhole in England was hoisted the safety backside-first with the use of some heavy equipment.

Witton Castle Country Park in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, said staff worked together with a local farmer when the steer was found to have fallen into a deep sinkhole.

The rescuers attached straps to the bovine's rear legs and it was hoisted out of the hole backside-first.

The park said in a Facebook post that the steer is "now absolutely fine in the field with his pals."