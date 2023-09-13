Trending
Sept. 13, 2023 / 1:24 PM

National Toy Hall of Fame finalists include Ken, Ninja Turtles

By Ben Hooper
The National Toy Hall of Fame at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y., announced its 12 finalists for 2023 induction. Photo courtesy of the National Toy Hall of Fame
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The National Toy Hall of Fame announced its 12 finalists for 2023 induction, including baseball cards, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Battleship and Ken.

The National Toy Hall of Fame at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y., announced the finalists also include bingo, Bop It, Cabbage Patch Kids, Choose Your Own Adventure books, Connect 4, the Little Tykes Cozy Coupe, Nerf toys and slime.

The nomination of Ken comes in the wake of Ryan Gosling's portrayal of the doll in this year's blockbuster Barbie movie. Barbie was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame in 1998.

"The National Toy Hall of Fame turns 25 this year -- and the 12 finalists for 2023 are stronger than ever. There are classic tabletop games, such as Battleship and Connect 4; active toys like the Little Tykes Cozy Coupe and the ever-popular Nerf toys; and some icky fun ones like first-time finalist-slime," Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections, said in a news release.

The finalists are judged by criteria including "icon status," longevity, discovery and innovation.

The chosen inductees will be revealed Nov. 9.

