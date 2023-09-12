Trending
Odd News
Sept. 12, 2023 / 4:34 PM

Office chair base crashes into family's windshield on Utah highway

By Ben Hooper
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Utah family's dashboard camera captured the moment the base of an office chair crashed into their windshield on the highway.

Lily Eaton said her mother, Lea Eaton, was driving the car on Interstate 15 in Lehi when the chair base flew into the windshield.

"We could see it looked like a rock, something flying toward us," Eaton told KSL-TV. "We're like, 'Oh, that's weird, oh that's going to hit us!'"

Eaton said the chair piece struck the windshield directly in front of her sister, Anabella, who was in the front passenger seat. Eaton said she was riding in the back with her partner and her 3-year-old sister, Charlotte.

Eaton said Anabella had some minor cuts from the glass, but no one in the car was seriously injured.

"It was kind of the luckiest unlucky thing because it didn't go through the windshield," Lily said. "We're just really grateful everyone is alive and well."

Eaton said the chair base had apparently been in the road a couple lanes over and was thrown into the air when another car ran over it.

