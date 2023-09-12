Maryland man collects a second $50,000 lottery prize using the same numbers

|Advertisement
The man said he bought his ticket for the Aug. 16 drawing from the State Line Market on Eastern Avenue Northwest in Silver Spring, and checked his ticket later that evening.
"I scanned the ticket on the lottery app before heading in the house," he said. "When it read 'See Lottery,' I knew I won big because that's what it read the last time I won."
The man said his lucky numbers were responsible for both wins.
The winner said his prize money will go toward his sons' education, paying off his mortgage and taking care of bills.