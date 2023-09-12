Maryland man collects a second $50,000 lottery prize using the same numbers

A Maryland man won his second $50,000 Bonus Match 5 jackpot from the Maryland Lottery using the same set of numbers. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player won his second $50,000 Bonus Match 5 jackpot using the same set of numbers. The 58-year-old Montgomery County man told Maryland Lottery officials he regularly plays Bonus Match 5, and almost always uses the same set of numbers, which previously earned him a $50,000 prize. Advertisement

The man said he bought his ticket for the Aug. 16 drawing from the State Line Market on Eastern Avenue Northwest in Silver Spring, and checked his ticket later that evening.

"I scanned the ticket on the lottery app before heading in the house," he said. "When it read 'See Lottery,' I knew I won big because that's what it read the last time I won."

The man said his lucky numbers were responsible for both wins.

The winner said his prize money will go toward his sons' education, paying off his mortgage and taking care of bills.