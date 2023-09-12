Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 12, 2023 / 4:25 PM

Maryland man collects a second $50,000 lottery prize using the same numbers

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland man won his second $50,000 Bonus Match 5 jackpot from the Maryland Lottery using the same set of numbers. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Maryland man won his second $50,000 Bonus Match 5 jackpot from the Maryland Lottery using the same set of numbers. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player won his second $50,000 Bonus Match 5 jackpot using the same set of numbers.

The 58-year-old Montgomery County man told Maryland Lottery officials he regularly plays Bonus Match 5, and almost always uses the same set of numbers, which previously earned him a $50,000 prize.

Advertisement

The man said he bought his ticket for the Aug. 16 drawing from the State Line Market on Eastern Avenue Northwest in Silver Spring, and checked his ticket later that evening.

"I scanned the ticket on the lottery app before heading in the house," he said. "When it read 'See Lottery,' I knew I won big because that's what it read the last time I won."

The man said his lucky numbers were responsible for both wins.

The winner said his prize money will go toward his sons' education, paying off his mortgage and taking care of bills.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Texas deputies round up a pair of pint-sized loose goats
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Texas deputies round up a pair of pint-sized loose goats
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A pair of Texas deputies responded to an unusual loose animal report and ended up rounding up a pair of small goats.
Office chair base crashes into family's windshield on Utah highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Office chair base crashes into family's windshield on Utah highway
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Utah family's dashboard camera captured the moment the base of an office chair crashed into their windshield on the highway.
Wildlife officers wrangle alligator in East Tennessee
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Wildlife officers wrangle alligator in East Tennessee
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said officers responded to a "surprising call" to capture a non-native animal: a 4-foot alligator.
Electronic construction sign displays profanity in Houston
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Electronic construction sign displays profanity in Houston
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Public works officials in Houston said they do not know how an electronic construction sign came to display a profane message.
S.C. troopers remove slithering stowaway from woman's car
Odd News // 4 hours ago
S.C. troopers remove slithering stowaway from woman's car
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman pulled over to the side of a highway and called for help when she spotted a stowaway on the floorboards of her car -- a snake.
Mysterious yellow line appears on 23 miles of Florida highway
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Mysterious yellow line appears on 23 miles of Florida highway
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Drivers on a stretch of highway in the Jacksonville, Fla., area reported a mysterious yellow line weaving through lanes, and officials said they are still trying to determine its origins.
Loose emu captured after more than two weeks in Massachusetts
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Loose emu captured after more than two weeks in Massachusetts
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts wrangled an escaped emu after the bird was on the loose for over two weeks.
Piglet falls from transport truck on Ohio highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Piglet falls from transport truck on Ohio highway
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A piglet that fell from a transport truck on an Ohio highway was rescued by police and will have a new permanent home.
Cockatoo breaks speed record on tiny scooter
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cockatoo breaks speed record on tiny scooter
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old cockatoo has claim to the title of fastest parrot on wheels after breaking the Guinness World Record for riding a pint-sized scooter.
Lottery numbers inspired by husband bring Mo. woman 'gift from heaven'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lottery numbers inspired by husband bring Mo. woman 'gift from heaven'
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A Missouri Lottery winner described her $199,000 prize as a "gift from heaven" after using a set of numbers related to her deceased husband.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cockatoo breaks speed record on tiny scooter
Cockatoo breaks speed record on tiny scooter
Hyena runs for its life from cheetah in South African wild
Hyena runs for its life from cheetah in South African wild
Long-lost X-wing model from 'Star Wars' 1977 up for auction
Long-lost X-wing model from 'Star Wars' 1977 up for auction
Dad gets 667 tattoos of daughter's name, reclaims world record
Dad gets 667 tattoos of daughter's name, reclaims world record
Colorado orchard's 2.02-pound peach might be a new world record
Colorado orchard's 2.02-pound peach might be a new world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement