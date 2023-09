Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said a pair of deputies rounded up two loose goats in Spring. Photo courtesy of Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A pair of Texas deputies responded to an unusual loose animal report and ended up rounding up a pair of small goats. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman wrote in a Facebook post that a pair of deputies responded to a report of goats wandering loose in the Aldine Westfield and Wood River area. Advertisement

Herman said the deputies ended up wrangling two pint-sized goats.

"The goats were reunited with their owners," Herman wrote.