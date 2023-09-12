|Advertisement
"Due to weather," the sign's first message reads, before switching to a message reading: "Go [expletive] yourself."
Witnesses said the sign displayed the message for hours before being shut off by a city inspector.
Houston Public Works said it does not operate the sign and officials are still trying to identify its owner.
A public works employee said the part of the sign that controls its message is locked inside an attached box, indicating the person responsible for the message either has clearance to unlock the box or has enough experience with the equipment to know how to open it without being granted access.