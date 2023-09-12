Trending
Odd News
Sept. 12, 2023 / 1:18 PM

Electronic construction sign displays profanity in Houston

By Ben Hooper
An electronic construction sign in Houston was altered to display a profane message. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
An electronic construction sign in Houston was altered to display a profane message. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Public works officials in Houston said they do not know how an electronic construction sign came to display a profane message.

Drivers passing by the corner of Montrose and Westheimer captured photos Monday of an electronic sign bearing an unusual message for commuters.

"Due to weather," the sign's first message reads, before switching to a message reading: "Go [expletive] yourself."

Witnesses said the sign displayed the message for hours before being shut off by a city inspector.

Houston Public Works said it does not operate the sign and officials are still trying to identify its owner.

A public works employee said the part of the sign that controls its message is locked inside an attached box, indicating the person responsible for the message either has clearance to unlock the box or has enough experience with the equipment to know how to open it without being granted access.

