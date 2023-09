Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said officers responded to a "surprising call" to capture a non-native animal: a 4-foot alligator.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a Facebook post that Officers Hunter Poore and Colt Elrod responded to a "surprising call" about an alligator in the Whites Creek area of Rhea County, in the eastern part of the state.

The gator, believed to be an escaped or abandoned pet, was secured and taken to the Chattanooga Zoo.

The TWRA said alligators are not native to the eastern part of the state, although the animals have been seen in West Tennessee as gators expand their range from southern border states.