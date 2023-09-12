Loose emu captured after more than two weeks in Massachusetts

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts wrangled an escaped emu after the bird was on the loose for over two weeks.

Lakeville Animal Control Officer David Frates, who first warned residents to be on the lookout for the loose emu Aug. 27, said the bird has now been safely captured.

Advertisement

He posted a picture to Facebook showing the emu in a crate.

Frates said the emu was captured on the property vacated by the animal's former owner, who moved out of the state. He thanked the new owners of the property for allowing searchers to operate.

Lakeville Animal Control told WLNE-TV the emu will have a new home with a "local species expert."