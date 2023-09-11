Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A piglet that fell from a transport truck on an Ohio highway was rescued by police and will have a new permanent home.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the side of U.S. 35 in Ross County on a report of a pig running loose.

The OSHP shared video of troopers chasing after the piglet, which apparently fell from the back of a transport truck.

"This little piggy DIDN'T make it to the market," the OSHP said in a Facebook post.

The piglet, now named Pearl Pancetta, was taken to the Ross County Humane Society. Officials said Pearl was healthy aside from some road rash and is being cared for by a volunteer.

"Pearl will be joining some pot-bellied friends in a few days where she will live out her life and not become pancetta," the humane society said.