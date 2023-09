A Missouri woman used a set of numbers inspired by her deceased husband to win a $199,000 lottery jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A Missouri Lottery winner described her $199,000 prize as a "gift from heaven" after using a set of numbers related to her deceased husband. The Missouri Lottery said the Springfield woman bought her ticket for the Aug. 16 Show Me Cash drawing from the Kum & Go store on North National Avenue in Springfield. Advertisement

The ticket turned out to be a $199,000 winner.

"I lost my husband several years ago and the numbers are all related to him," the winner told lottery officials. "I think I'm still in shock. It was like a gift from heaven."

The winner did not reveal whether she had any immediate plans for her winnings.