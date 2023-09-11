Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old cockatoo has claim to the title of fastest parrot on wheels after breaking the Guinness World Record for riding a pint-sized scooter. Chico, belonging to Bulgaria resident Kaloyan Yavashev, traversed a distance of 5 meters -- or 16.4 feet -- in 17.79 seconds while riding his scooter. Advertisement The cockatoo took on his own title just a few days later on the set of Italian TV series Lo Show dei Record and broke his own record with a time of 14.58 seconds. Kaloyan Yavashev, a professional parrot breeder and trainer, said he has had Chico since the avian was only 3 months old, and the bird quickly showed an aptitude for performance. "He is a natural talent. We started to train him to do more serious tricks, but he did everything very easily and without any problem," Yavashev told Guinness World Records. Read More Lottery numbers inspired by husband bring Mo. woman 'gift from heaven' Idaho man catches tennis balls behind his back to attempt world record Dad gets 667 tattoos of daughter's name, reclaims world record