Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old cockatoo has claim to the title of fastest parrot on wheels after breaking the Guinness World Record for riding a pint-sized scooter.

Chico, belonging to Bulgaria resident Kaloyan Yavashev, traversed a distance of 5 meters -- or 16.4 feet -- in 17.79 seconds while riding his scooter.

Advertisement

The cockatoo took on his own title just a few days later on the set of Italian TV series Lo Show dei Record and broke his own record with a time of 14.58 seconds.

Kaloyan Yavashev, a professional parrot breeder and trainer, said he has had Chico since the avian was only 3 months old, and the bird quickly showed an aptitude for performance.

"He is a natural talent. We started to train him to do more serious tricks, but he did everything very easily and without any problem," Yavashev told Guinness World Records.