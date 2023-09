Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records attempted to add another title to his name by catching 22 tennis balls behind his back in one minute.

David Rush said the record attempt for most tennis balls caught behind the back in one minute (team of two) was one of his final collaborations with neighbor and frequent record-breaking partner Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon, who is moving to Michigan.

Advertisement

Hannon threw the tennis balls from the distance required by Guinness World Records and Rush credited his juggling skills with helping him to make the catches behind his back.

The pair ended with a total 22 catches, exceeding the previous record of 19. Evidence from the attempt must now be reviewed by Guinness World Records.