Hyena runs for its life from cheetah in South African wild

A hyena runs from a cheetah and just gets away in Kruger National Park in South Africa. Photo by Hanno Erlmann/LatestSightings.com

A father and son on safari in South Africa captured a heart-pounding moment when a curious spotted hyena crossed paths with two fierce cheetahs. The sighting was captured on camera by Hanno Erlmann and his 8-year-old son, Phoenix, during a safari in the Kruger National Park in South Africa. Erlmann, a 43-year-old nature enthusiast, documented the scene and shared it with LatestSightings.com.

"We set out that morning, excited to have found two male cheetahs, the same two we had seen the day before. Little did we know that this day would be different. As we watched the cheetahs lounging in the golden grass of the S114 sand road, a curious hyena strolled into the scene.

"I couldn't help but recall a previous cheetah sighting with two males and a nonchalant hyena. They had ignored each other then, so I expected a similar interaction. But suddenly, without warning, both cheetahs sprang into action, chasing the hyena with astonishing speed and intent."

Phoenix said, "Dad and I were both so surprised! The cheetahs were incredibly fast, and the hyena was running for its life. I've never seen animals move like that before.

"The chase continued for what felt like an eternity, covering a good 200 yards. The hyena was clearly no match for the cheetahs' agility and speed. It was a tense and exhilarating moment for us.

"Eventually, the hyena managed to escape the relentless pursuit of the cheetahs. It retreated to safety, and the somewhat proud cheetahs lay to rest under a nearby tree. Perhaps trying to recover the energy they spent."

Encounters like these happen occasionally, but they're always a reminder of the unpredictable nature of wildlife.

"If you're out on safari and want to capture moments like these, always be ready with your camera settings. As soon as the lighting conditions allow, increase your shutter speed. I prefer at least 2000 with a 500mm lens. This ensures you can capture fast-paced action, like cheetahs in a chase, without missing a beat."

This story appeared first on Latest Sightings.