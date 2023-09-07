Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 7, 2023 / 3:18 PM

Michigan woman wins $197,296 lottery prize at work

By Ben Hooper
Shawna Foerster arrived a few minutes early for work at a Michigan bar and won a $197,296 Club Keno The Jack prize. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
Shawna Foerster arrived a few minutes early for work at a Michigan bar and won a $197,296 Club Keno The Jack prize. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman bought a lottery ticket at her workplace just before her shift started and won a $197,296 prize.

Shawna Foerster, 40, of St. Johns, told Michigan Lottery officials she arrived at Bruno's Bar in St. Johns just before her shift started and bought a Club Keno The Jack ticket.

Advertisement

"I was about to start my shift at Bruno's and had $10 in my pocket, so I decided to buy a Club Keno ticket," Foerster said. "As I was looking at the terminal, my co-worker, Jack, suggested I add The Jack to my ticket, so I did, and the rest is history."

Foerster's easy pick The Jack numbers matched eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers in the drawing, earning her a $197,296 prize.

"Later in my shift, I scanned the ticket on the terminal, and it printed a receipt saying I needed to claim my prize at the lottery office. I figured I had won $1,000 or so, it wasn't until later when I downloaded the lottery app and scanned my ticket that I realized I had won $197,296," she said.

Foerster said her winnings will go toward her daughter's college fund and her savings.

Advertisement

"Winning this prize is life changing for my family. It means we'll be able to save for a rainy day and not worry as much about having a cushion to fall back on," Foerster said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Beyoncé fan goes into labor during California concert
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Beyoncé fan goes into labor during California concert
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Beyoncé concert in California became extra memorable for one fan when she went into labor during the superstar's performance.
7-year-old makes 2.95-carat discovery at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds
Odd News // 2 hours ago
7-year-old makes 2.95-carat discovery at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old girl on a birthday trip to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas found a big present -- a 2.95-carat diamond.
Colorado orchard's 2.02-pound peach might be a new world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Colorado orchard's 2.02-pound peach might be a new world record
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Colorado orchard owner said he believes a 2.03-pound peach grown on one of his trees might be a new Guinness World Record.
Flamingos visit Ohio, Kentucky, Texas in the wake of Idalia
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Flamingos visit Ohio, Kentucky, Texas in the wake of Idalia
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Birdwatchers in states including Ohio, Kentucky, Texas and Florida have noticed some unusual visitors as a result of Hurricane Idalia -- flamingos.
Overturned truck spills potatoes across Washington road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Overturned truck spills potatoes across Washington road
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Washington State Patrol said a stretch of road was closed for several hours when an overturned truck covered the roadway in fuel -- and potatoes.
Koala steals $3,800 worth of plants from nursery
Odd News // 1 day ago
Koala steals $3,800 worth of plants from nursery
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The identity of a mystery thief responsible for eating $3,800 worth of plants from an Australian nursery was revealed when the culprit, a koala, gorged himself too much to flee.
Loose goats captured after chasing jogger in Ontario
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose goats captured after chasing jogger in Ontario
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario are trying to find the owner of a pair of "baaaad" goats rounded up after chasing a jogger in the eastern part of the province.
N.C. woman wins $1 million Powerball prize during weekend getaway
Odd News // 1 day ago
N.C. woman wins $1 million Powerball prize during weekend getaway
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman scored a $1 million Powerball prize during a Labor Day weekend getaway to the beach.
Public pool goes to the dogs for annual event in Missouri
Odd News // 1 day ago
Public pool goes to the dogs for annual event in Missouri
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Dozens of dogs descended on a public pool in Missouri to mark the end of the summer swimming season.
Police wrangle 12-foot python found slithering down town road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police wrangle 12-foot python found slithering down town road
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Police in England responded to an unusual call when a 12-foot Burmese python was spotted slithering down a town street.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman buying her husband a lottery ticket wins $452,886 for herself
Woman buying her husband a lottery ticket wins $452,886 for herself
Koala steals $3,800 worth of plants from nursery
Koala steals $3,800 worth of plants from nursery
Dog escapes home, sneaks into Metallica concert
Dog escapes home, sneaks into Metallica concert
Bear breaks into Florida family's screen porch, drinks three White Claws
Bear breaks into Florida family's screen porch, drinks three White Claws
'Paw Patrol' snacks recalled due to pornographic website URL
'Paw Patrol' snacks recalled due to pornographic website URL
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement