Michigan woman wins $197,296 lottery prize at work

"I was about to start my shift at Bruno's and had $10 in my pocket, so I decided to buy a Club Keno ticket," Foerster said. "As I was looking at the terminal, my co-worker, Jack, suggested I add The Jack to my ticket, so I did, and the rest is history."
Foerster's easy pick The Jack numbers matched eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers in the drawing, earning her a $197,296 prize.
"Later in my shift, I scanned the ticket on the terminal, and it printed a receipt saying I needed to claim my prize at the lottery office. I figured I had won $1,000 or so, it wasn't until later when I downloaded the lottery app and scanned my ticket that I realized I had won $197,296," she said.
Foerster said her winnings will go toward her daughter's college fund and her savings.
"Winning this prize is life changing for my family. It means we'll be able to save for a rainy day and not worry as much about having a cushion to fall back on," Foerster said.