Michigan woman wins $197,296 lottery prize at work

Shawna Foerster arrived a few minutes early for work at a Michigan bar and won a $197,296 Club Keno The Jack prize. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman bought a lottery ticket at her workplace just before her shift started and won a $197,296 prize. Shawna Foerster, 40, of St. Johns, told Michigan Lottery officials she arrived at Bruno's Bar in St. Johns just before her shift started and bought a Club Keno The Jack ticket. Advertisement

"I was about to start my shift at Bruno's and had $10 in my pocket, so I decided to buy a Club Keno ticket," Foerster said. "As I was looking at the terminal, my co-worker, Jack, suggested I add The Jack to my ticket, so I did, and the rest is history."

Foerster's easy pick The Jack numbers matched eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers in the drawing, earning her a $197,296 prize.

"Later in my shift, I scanned the ticket on the terminal, and it printed a receipt saying I needed to claim my prize at the lottery office. I figured I had won $1,000 or so, it wasn't until later when I downloaded the lottery app and scanned my ticket that I realized I had won $197,296," she said.

Foerster said her winnings will go toward her daughter's college fund and her savings.

Advertisement

"Winning this prize is life changing for my family. It means we'll be able to save for a rainy day and not worry as much about having a cushion to fall back on," Foerster said.