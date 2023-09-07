Trending
Sept. 7, 2023 / 1:25 PM

Beyoncé fan goes into labor during California concert

By Ben Hooper
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Beyoncé concert in California became extra memorable for one fan when she went into labor during the superstar's performance.

Sarah Francis Jones, an actor and dancer who has appeared in films including Honey and Hairspray, said she and her partner, The Neighborhood actor Marcel Spears, were attending Beyoncé's concert Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood when she started having contractions a few days before her due date.

"I said, 'Something's happening,'" Jones told KTLA-TV. "Usually I like to dance at the concert and I was like 'OK, I need to sit down for a second.'"

Jones and Spears said they both initially thought the cause was Braxton Hicks, or false labor.

"I also thought it was Braxton Hicks and she was like 'I'm feeling something,' and I said 'No, no, no, it's early, it'll pass, we're OK,'" Spears said.

The couple determined while leaving the concert that Jones might actually be in labor.

"As the concert went on we were like 'I don't know about this.' By the time we got to the car into the parking lot it was full-on intense," Spears said.

Baby Nola arrived on Sept. 5, missing out on sharing Beyoncé's Sept. 4 birthday by only a few hours.

The couple chronicled their journey from the concert to Nola's birth on Instagram.

"If we didn't record it, I don't think anybody would believe it," Spears said. "It's just one of those things that it's so convenient you're like 'Nah that's not happening,' but the baby definitely pulled through."

