Sept. 6 (UPI) -- An emu is on the loose in a Massachusetts town and animal control officers said the owner has moved out of the state.

Lakeville Animal Control Officer David Frates said in a Facebook post that the emu, the second-largest species of bird in the world, was spotted this week near the intersection of Lang and County streets in Lakeville.

Frates said animal control officers have been unable to pinpoint the emu's location, as it has also been sighted in other areas around town. He said animal control is working with a man who has experience catching emus.

"The person who owned it moved out of state, so it has no home to return, which will make it harder to catch," Frates wrote.

Lakeville resident Joe Arruda spotted the emu from his window recently.

"I had gone past my window and I looked down, and I'm like: 'What is that?'" Arruda told WCVB-TV. "That's something I've never seen before here."

Lakeville resident Carl Livorsi said the emu was recorded by his nephew's trail camera.

"To see one in our back yard, that was a first," he said.