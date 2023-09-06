Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 6, 2023 / 9:46 AM

Emu on the loose in Massachusetts town

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- An emu is on the loose in a Massachusetts town and animal control officers said the owner has moved out of the state.

Lakeville Animal Control Officer David Frates said in a Facebook post that the emu, the second-largest species of bird in the world, was spotted this week near the intersection of Lang and County streets in Lakeville.

Advertisement

Frates said animal control officers have been unable to pinpoint the emu's location, as it has also been sighted in other areas around town. He said animal control is working with a man who has experience catching emus.

"The person who owned it moved out of state, so it has no home to return, which will make it harder to catch," Frates wrote.

Lakeville resident Joe Arruda spotted the emu from his window recently.

"I had gone past my window and I looked down, and I'm like: 'What is that?'" Arruda told WCVB-TV. "That's something I've never seen before here."

Lakeville resident Carl Livorsi said the emu was recorded by his nephew's trail camera.

"To see one in our back yard, that was a first," he said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Public pool goes to the dogs for annual event in Missouri
Odd News // 13 minutes ago
Public pool goes to the dogs for annual event in Missouri
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Dozens of dogs descended on a public pool in Missouri to mark the end of the summer swimming season.
Police wrangle 12-foot python found slithering down town road
Odd News // 28 minutes ago
Police wrangle 12-foot python found slithering down town road
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Police in England responded to an unusual call when a 12-foot Burmese python was spotted slithering down a town street.
New York comedian breaks doughnut-stacking world record
Odd News // 54 minutes ago
New York comedian breaks doughnut-stacking world record
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A New York comedian broke a world record on a live streaming show by arranging 13 doughnuts into a stack in 1 minute.
Troopers rescue kitten from engine compartment of patrol vehicle
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Troopers rescue kitten from engine compartment of patrol vehicle
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Indiana State Police troopers said a "real CATastrophie" was averted when they were able to rescue a kitten that climbed into the engine compartment of a patrol vehicle.
Second alligator spotted in Pennsylvania river
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Second alligator spotted in Pennsylvania river
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a reported alligator sighting in the same river where another gator was captured weeks earlier.
'Paw Patrol' snacks recalled due to pornographic website URL
Odd News // 18 hours ago
'Paw Patrol' snacks recalled due to pornographic website URL
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A supermarket chain issued a recall for Paw Patrol snacks sold at British stores after it was discovered that a website on the packaging leads to content "not suitable for child consumption."
Woman buying her husband a lottery ticket wins $452,886 for herself
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Woman buying her husband a lottery ticket wins $452,886 for herself
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said running an errand for her husband paid off when she scored a $452,886 lottery prize.
Bear breaks into Florida family's screen porch, drinks three White Claws
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Bear breaks into Florida family's screen porch, drinks three White Claws
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A three-legged bear broke into a Florida family's enclosed porch and helped itself to three White Claws from the fridge.
Dog escapes home, sneaks into Metallica concert
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Dog escapes home, sneaks into Metallica concert
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A music-loving dog was returned to her family after escaping from her home and sneaking into a Metallica concert in California.
Duo pass basketball 101 times in 1 minute for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Duo pass basketball 101 times in 1 minute for Guinness World Record
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- An Idaho man teamed up with a college athlete to recapture the Guinness World Record for most basketball passes in 1 minute.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bear breaks into Florida family's screen porch, drinks three White Claws
Bear breaks into Florida family's screen porch, drinks three White Claws
'Paw Patrol' snacks recalled due to pornographic website URL
'Paw Patrol' snacks recalled due to pornographic website URL
Dog escapes home, sneaks into Metallica concert
Dog escapes home, sneaks into Metallica concert
Woman buying her husband a lottery ticket wins $452,886 for herself
Woman buying her husband a lottery ticket wins $452,886 for herself
Escaped 100-year-old tortoise reunited with Louisiana family
Escaped 100-year-old tortoise reunited with Louisiana family
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement