Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A New York comedian broke a world record on a live streaming show by arranging 13 doughnuts into a stack in 1 minute.

Robyn Schall said she decided to take on the record for the tallest stack of doughnuts in 1 minute while creating her list of goals for 2023.

"In the beginning of 2023 when we made our new list, one of the kids suggested breaking a Guinness World Records title. I loved the idea, so it went on the list, which is still on the inside of my closet door," she told Guinness World Records.

Schall looked up records involving doughnuts, and found the record for stacking the treats stood at 12 in 1 minute.

"Two weeks before attempting the challenge on live TV I decided it was time to go into full-blown training," Schall said.

She said she had to learn how to make doughnuts, because it was difficult to find ones that were the size required by GWR.

"I kept the doughnuts in regulation but some on the smaller end and some on the larger. Once I mastered that it was just practicing with the speed," she said.

Schall took on the record during a live episode of Sports Talk Prime, successfully stacking all 13 doughnuts.

"When the buzzer went off to start stacking, I became very present and whatever nerves I felt went away as I started to put on the doughnut stacking show," she said.