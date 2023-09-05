'Paw Patrol' snacks recalled due to pornographic website URL

Store chain Lidl issued a recall for four varieties of "Paw Patrol" themed snacks after a website URL on the packaging was found to lead to explicit materials. Photo courtesy of Lidl

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A supermarket chain issued a recall for Paw Patrol snacks sold at British stores after it was discovered that a website on the packaging leads to content "not suitable for child consumption." Store chain Lidl said the five-packs of Paw Patrol All Butter Mini Biscotti Biscuits, Paw Patrol Chocolate Chip Mini Biscotti Biscuits, Paw Patrol Yummy Bake Bars Raspberry Flavor and Paw Patrol Yummy Bake Bars Apple Flavor bore the address of a website that no longer shows the intended content.

"We have been made aware that the URL of the supplier which is featured on the back of the packaging has been compromised and is being directed to a site that is not suitable for child consumption," the recall notice states. "We recommend that customers refrain from viewing the URL and return this product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given."

The website, when viewed from a desktop browser, shows a message in Chinese stating that the site is "temporarily unavailable."

When viewed from a mobile browser, the URL leads to a holding page with numerous advertisements with sexually explicit imagery.

The website previously led to the homepage of Appy Kids Co., a subsidiary of Appy Food & Drinks, which dissolved in June 2022.