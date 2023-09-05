'Paw Patrol' snacks recalled due to pornographic website URL

|Advertisement
"We have been made aware that the URL of the supplier which is featured on the back of the packaging has been compromised and is being directed to a site that is not suitable for child consumption," the recall notice states. "We recommend that customers refrain from viewing the URL and return this product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given."
The website, when viewed from a desktop browser, shows a message in Chinese stating that the site is "temporarily unavailable."
When viewed from a mobile browser, the URL leads to a holding page with numerous advertisements with sexually explicit imagery.
The website previously led to the homepage of Appy Kids Co., a subsidiary of Appy Food & Drinks, which dissolved in June 2022.