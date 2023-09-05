Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 5, 2023 / 4:31 PM

Troopers rescue kitten from engine compartment of patrol vehicle

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Indiana State Police troopers said a "real CATastrophie" was averted when they were able to rescue a kitten that climbed into the engine compartment of a patrol vehicle.

The ISP's Sellersburg post said in a Facebook post that a pair of troopers heard meowing coming from underneath the hood of a parked patrol vehicle.

Advertisement

The troopers elicited the help of the district's mechanic to raise the vehicle and extract the kitten from below.

"Thankfully, we avoided a real CATastrophie today," the post said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Second alligator spotted in Pennsylvania river
Odd News // 10 minutes ago
Second alligator spotted in Pennsylvania river
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a reported alligator sighting in the same river where another gator was captured weeks earlier.
'Paw Patrol' snacks recalled due to pornographic website URL
Odd News // 17 minutes ago
'Paw Patrol' snacks recalled due to pornographic website URL
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A supermarket chain issued a recall for Paw Patrol snacks sold at British stores after it was discovered that a website on the packaging leads to content "not suitable for child consumption."
Woman buying her husband a lottery ticket wins $452,886 for herself
Odd News // 26 minutes ago
Woman buying her husband a lottery ticket wins $452,886 for herself
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said running an errand for her husband paid off when she scored a $452,886 lottery prize.
Bear breaks into Florida family's screen porch, drinks three White Claws
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bear breaks into Florida family's screen porch, drinks three White Claws
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A three-legged bear broke into a Florida family's enclosed porch and helped itself to three White Claws from the fridge.
Dog escapes home, sneaks into Metallica concert
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Dog escapes home, sneaks into Metallica concert
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A music-loving dog was returned to her family after escaping from her home and sneaking into a Metallica concert in California.
Duo pass basketball 101 times in 1 minute for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Duo pass basketball 101 times in 1 minute for Guinness World Record
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- An Idaho man teamed up with a college athlete to recapture the Guinness World Record for most basketball passes in 1 minute.
Escaped 100-year-old tortoise reunited with Louisiana family
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Escaped 100-year-old tortoise reunited with Louisiana family
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A 100-year-old African tortoise was reunited with his family in Louisiana after escaping during a windstorm and being found in a canal.
State Fair season: 5 odd traditions
Odd News // 1 day ago
State Fair season: 5 odd traditions
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Labor Day serves as a reminder that the summer season is coming to a close, but this time of year also marks peak season for State Fairs -- and these celebrations bring with them a number of unusual traditions.
Cat living at Home Depot in New Jersey becomes an online star
Odd News // 3 days ago
Cat living at Home Depot in New Jersey becomes an online star
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A cat living at a Home Depot store in New Jersey has become a full-fledged social media celebrity -- and has even been drawing new customers to the business.
$500,000 lottery winner shares the wealth with store workers
Odd News // 4 days ago
$500,000 lottery winner shares the wealth with store workers
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man who won a $500,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket celebrated his good fortune by handing out $100 each to some workers at the store where he bought the ticket.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

State Fair season: 5 odd traditions
State Fair season: 5 odd traditions
Cat living at Home Depot in New Jersey becomes an online star
Cat living at Home Depot in New Jersey becomes an online star
Australian woman's talented horse, sheep earn world records for tricks
Australian woman's talented horse, sheep earn world records for tricks
Bear breaks into Florida family's screen porch, drinks three White Claws
Bear breaks into Florida family's screen porch, drinks three White Claws
Spanish cheese breaks world record in $32,000 auction
Spanish cheese breaks world record in $32,000 auction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement