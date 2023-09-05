Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Indiana State Police troopers said a "real CATastrophie" was averted when they were able to rescue a kitten that climbed into the engine compartment of a patrol vehicle. The ISP's Sellersburg post said in a Facebook post that a pair of troopers heard meowing coming from underneath the hood of a parked patrol vehicle. Advertisement The troopers elicited the help of the district's mechanic to raise the vehicle and extract the kitten from below. "Thankfully, we avoided a real CATastrophie today," the post said. Read More Second alligator spotted in Pennsylvania river 'Paw Patrol' snacks recalled due to pornographic website URL Woman buying her husband a lottery ticket wins $452,886 for herself