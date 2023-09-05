Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Indiana State Police troopers said a "real CATastrophie" was averted when they were able to rescue a kitten that climbed into the engine compartment of a patrol vehicle.

The ISP's Sellersburg post said in a Facebook post that a pair of troopers heard meowing coming from underneath the hood of a parked patrol vehicle.

The troopers elicited the help of the district's mechanic to raise the vehicle and extract the kitten from below.

"Thankfully, we avoided a real CATastrophie today," the post said.