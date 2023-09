Daniel Refitt won a $500,000 prize from a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket and celebrated by handing out $100 each to some nearby store employees. Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man who won a $500,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket celebrated his good fortune by handing out $100 each to some workers at the store where he bought the ticket. Daniel Refitt of Union told Kentucky Lottery officials he was originally going to buy a Fast Play ticket from the vending machine at Meijer on Houston Road in Florence, but at the last moment he changed his mind and bought a Precious Metals Titanium scratch-off ticket. Advertisement

"I was reaching to press the button to buy the Fast Play ticket, then I thought, 'Never mind,' and bought the other ticket," Reffitt said.

Refitt revealed the $500,000 prize while still at the store and decided to share his good fortune with some nearby store workers.

"I saw a few guys sitting down and gave them $100 each and told them, 'Merry Christmas,'" he recalled.

Refitt said some of his winnings will go toward paying off his bills.