Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Officials in a Chicago suburb said a 1,600-pound bull has been captured after about six days on the loose.

The bull escaped in the area of Route 62 and Old Sutton Road in Barrington Hills on Aug. 25 and was caught on a resident's security camera Tuesday.

Advertisement

Barrington Hills village officials said the owner of the animal hired Wesley Bush of 2B Wild Cattle Catching Services LLC to recapture the bull.

The village said Bush located the bovine near its owner's property and "successfully brought the bull under control."